IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 324 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $353.21 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $204.24 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

