IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 817 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $113.51 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.74.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

