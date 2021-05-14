IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 120.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $343,757.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares in the company, valued at $14,453,288.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,308. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.