IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 8.4% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 3.4% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.74.

Shares of FISV opened at $113.51 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

