IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $470,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $358.81 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $376.98. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

