IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWW opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

