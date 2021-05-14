IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $80.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.13.

