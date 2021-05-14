IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joelle Grunberg sold 1,967 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $75,808.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.