IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,784 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter.

TIPX stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

