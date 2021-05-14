IFP Advisors Inc Sells 57 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $392.52 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $224.11 and a 52 week high of $449.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.72 and a 200 day moving average of $402.39.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

