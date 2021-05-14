IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$48.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins downgraded IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

IGM opened at C$44.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.50. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$26.61 and a one year high of C$45.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

