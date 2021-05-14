Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CAO Sells $1,618,522.40 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ITW opened at $237.95 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.