Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMUX. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

