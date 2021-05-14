Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Down to $46.16

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.16, but opened at $44.53. Impinj shares last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 1,568 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,190. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

