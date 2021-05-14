IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.89

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 237208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMV. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.60 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of C$185.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.24.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

