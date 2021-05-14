Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 217,376 shares.The stock last traded at $73.86 and had previously closed at $72.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,123 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,094. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 252,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,808 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,701,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

