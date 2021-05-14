Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

IEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.93 million, a P/E ratio of 199.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

