ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ING. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

