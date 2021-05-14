Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $88.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. Ingevity has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $89.26.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after buying an additional 364,891 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 147,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

