Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $97.16.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 46,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

