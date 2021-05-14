InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Financial Contrast

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micron Solutions and InMode’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.62 -$2.14 million N/A N/A InMode $156.36 million 14.07 $61.15 million $1.60 42.99

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 2.26% 19.35% 4.88% InMode 32.57% 28.56% 24.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Micron Solutions and InMode, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00

InMode has a consensus target price of $80.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.66%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InMode beats Micron Solutions on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

