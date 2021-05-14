Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

INE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$19.04. 311,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,548. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.98.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

