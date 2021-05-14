Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.56.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INE stock opened at C$18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.98. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.59 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.