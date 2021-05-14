Insider Buying: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALTM stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $64.40. 227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.97. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.06). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

