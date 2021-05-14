Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Buys $52,600.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,285 shares in the company, valued at $698,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CTO stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTO. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

