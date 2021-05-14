Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ELAN opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

