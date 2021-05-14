Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Buys $73,700.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $73,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HZN stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Horizon Global Co. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 29.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,562,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 361,311 shares during the period. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

