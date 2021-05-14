Insider Buying: Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) Insider Purchases 616,074 Shares of Stock

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) insider Frank Poullas bought 616,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$184,822.20 ($132,015.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

