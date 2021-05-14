Insider Selling: Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

