Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00.

ATKR stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATKR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Atkore by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,456,000 after acquiring an additional 239,713 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Atkore by 30.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after acquiring an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atkore by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.