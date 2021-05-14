Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Sells 2,257 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Mathew Watson sold 13 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,582.62.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $209,035.97.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mathew Watson sold 4,436 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $524,202.12.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.70. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.59 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,881 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,502 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,793 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

