Insider Selling: Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Sells $498,750.00 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CR opened at $96.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.03 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

