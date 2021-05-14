Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells 11,008 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 11,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,321.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.35 million and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Donegal Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

