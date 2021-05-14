Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 213,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 376,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,946,000 after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

