Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Sells $4,231,962.75 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FDX stock opened at $303.40 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

