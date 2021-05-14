Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells $105,529.92 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $105,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Global alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Allan C. Silber sold 250,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $747,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $52,770.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,099.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $32,509.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,505 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $4,439.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $84,603.05.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,200 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $3,564.00.

Shares of Heritage Global stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.