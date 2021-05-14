Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $115.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $139,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

