Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells $78,891.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $265.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

