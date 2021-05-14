Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $80.16 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

