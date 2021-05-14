Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells 39,636 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 121,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 91,592 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 162,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 109,855 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after buying an additional 533,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.