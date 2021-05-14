Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Sells 10,752 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) insider David Crombie sold 10,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $19,891.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,701.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Crombie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76.

On Wednesday, March 10th, David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $213,077.70.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.74. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

