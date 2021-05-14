Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells 730 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $18,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacob Chacko sold 700 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $17,542.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $20,072.00.

Shares of ORIC opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

