Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells $316,000.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $309.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.53.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

