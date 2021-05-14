Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Sells 147,385 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 147,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $845,989.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,844,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RES traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 1,525,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,757. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RES shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

