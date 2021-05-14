Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Sells $205,000.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTEC stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 38.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

