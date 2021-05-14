Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,991.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

VRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,445 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,937,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,539,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,044,000 after purchasing an additional 973,664 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.