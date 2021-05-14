Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Sells 2,190 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elie Melhem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59.

WTS stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.69.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 210.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,447,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

