Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $87,530.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00092929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $590.65 or 0.01169858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00115251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063347 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,142,318 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.