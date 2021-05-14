Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insperity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $87.04 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $95.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.