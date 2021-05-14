Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.51. 87,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,661,791. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.